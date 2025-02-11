Amherst teacher facing production of child sexual abuse material charge

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst Central Schools teacher is among seven men arrested for seeking sexual acts with minors, according to New York State Police.

Fairfax County Police said they targeted individuals who were using digital platforms to initiate inappropriate conversations with minors. According to police, seven men arrived in Fairfax County intending to commit sexual acts with minors but were met by detectives and now face a total of 25 felony charges.

Among them is 45-year-old Geoffrey Testa, an Amherst Central Schools teacher. Testa was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material. He's currently being held at the Erie County Correctional Facility and will be extradited to Fairfax County.

The Amherst Central Schools administration is working with New York State Police on this incident. You can watch the video below or read more here. Amherst teacher facing multiple child exploitation charges

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's online activity. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800. Anonymous calls can be made through Crime Solvers at (866) 411-8477. Some tips are eligible for a cash reward.