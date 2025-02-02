Amherst teacher facing multiple child exploitation charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst Central Schools teacher is facing multiple child exploitation charges, according to New York State Police.

State Police said 45-year-old Geoffrey J. Testa of Amherst was arrested on Friday on multiple felony child exploitation charges out of Fairfax, Virginia.

According to State Police, he was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on an arrest warrant.

Testa is a teacher with Amherst Central Schools. The school administration is working with State Police on this incident.

Anyone with information should contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.