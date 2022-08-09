Amherst Street Wegmans shifting location of several products inside store

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Everyone has their routine at the grocery store. Maybe you hit the produce section first, or head to the back corner and work your way forward. If you do you weekly shopping at Wegmans on Amherst Street in Buffalo you may have noticed some things moved around.

According to Wegmans Spokesperson Michele Mehaffy the Amherst Street location is currently going through what is know as a reset.

"What you’re seeing is our integration of our Nature’s Marketplace offerings into our conventional aisles.", Mehaffy said in a statement. "Our stores often go through minor resets as we make room for new products and improve organization within a particular department. As our Nature’s Marketplace offerings have expanded over the years, we’ve heard from customers that they’d prefer to find both organic and conventional options together in one aisle."

Mehaffy says that the integration also allows the store to eliminate multiple product locations making it easier for customers to compare products in one place. Beginning last year, we’ve been resetting many of our stores to integrate these items into their respective department to eliminate multiple product locations and to make it easier to compare products in one place.

This same integration has already taken place at the Alberta Drive and Transit Stores. The process at the Amherst Street store is expected to wrap up in a couple weeks.

In the meantime, if you are having trouble locating your favorite snacks Wegmans has roaming customer service employees in the store to help. You can the employees wearing bright yellow "helping hands" vests.