Amherst Police warn of Facebook Marketplace robberies, urge use of "internet exchange areas".

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a Crime Watch warning for Facebook Marketplace users.

Amherst Police releasing pictures of two suspects they say are targeting sellers using the popular online platform.

Amherst Police Amherst Police have issued a Crime Watch to warn the community of recent robberies involving Facebook Marketplace.

Amherst Police are reminding people to be cautious and to use the department's designated internet exchange areas at police headquarters. The areas are marked and monitored as a safe place to make transactions.

It's an approach other police departments are using, including the City of Tonawanda.

"We have realized that meeting on street corners, or alleys, or whatever, isn't a safe place to do it," says City of Tonawanda Police Captain Fredric Foles.

That's why the City of Tonawanda has set up two designated parking spots right outside police headquarters for people to safely conduct business.

"What we have done also is we have a dedicated camera focused right on those two spaces. So, ideally both the buyer and the seller should pull into those spaces and conduct the exchange right there in front of the watchful eye of the camera."

It's an effort to create peace of mind, and an extra level of security to combat bad actors looking to take advantage of the popularity of Facebook Marketplace.

"We see it. It happens in the region. Where someone gets ripped off, their money was stolen, or an item they are selling," says Captain Foles, "This is a great venue for someone who does buying and selling to do it right here."