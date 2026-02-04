Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Amherst police rescue man from house fire on Catherine Street that caused around $400K in damage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced that a fire on Catherine Street that caused around $400,000 in damage is under investigation.

Police said officers responded to the home at 200 Catherine Street just before midnight on Tuesday and, upon arrival, located a male resident who was trapped on the second floor. Officers were able to extricate the male to safety.

Two residents and one firefighter sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals by Twin City Ambulance for further evaluation.

The fire caused an estimated $350,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $50,000 in damage to the contents.

