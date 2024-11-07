Amherst Police Department food drive pick up for Feedmore WNY

Amherst, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is partnering with Feedmore WNY for its second year to support families in need this holiday season.

From Nov. 4 through Nov. 11 Amherst residents can leave non-perishable food items on their porches for easy pick up. Officers will collect these donations during the scheduled patrols, making it very convenient for the community to help out.

"All the food banks are always looking for food at the holidays," said Amherst safety education officer Trey Johnson. "And we came up with this idea that to make it easy on people, it's a unique opportunity that if you live or work in the town of Amherst, you don't have to go someplace. We're going to come to right you."

The donations are then gathered and taken to the Feedmore WNY warehouse where they are sorted and distributed to area food pantries and hunger relief agencies.

"You never know who you could be helping," said Catherine Shick, Feedmore WNY's public relations manager. "It really takes one missing paycheck or one unexpected crisis to thrust someone into food insecurity, and that's why Feedmore Western New York is here to help."

To schedule a pick up call the Amherst Police Department non-emergency line 716-689-1322.