Amherst Police ask for public's help searching for missing woman

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman.

Police said 29-year-old Leah Bellitto of Amherst was last seen by family in the Ransom Oaks neighborhood Saturday night.

Bellitto is described as approximately 135 pounds and 5'6" tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pajama pants with a blue flower-pattern backpack.

Anyone who has information or locates Bellitto should contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

