AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst brought the community together on Friday for its annual 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance, marking 25 years since September 11, 2001.

It was held at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove, established on October 20, 2001, as one of the nation's first 9/11 memorials.

As part of the emotional ceremony, the names of local victims were read aloud, each accompanied by the solemn tolling of a bell by the Getzville Fire Department.

WATCH: Amherst marks 25 years since September 11 with emotional ceremony at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove

Amherst marks 25 years since September 11 with emotional ceremony at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove

Among those attending was Anthony Macadlo of Cheektowaga, whose uncle, Leonard Castriano, died in the September 11 attacks.

Macadlo said ceremonies like this remain essential to honor the victims and first responders and to ensure future generations understand the significance.

"By doing services like this and showing that we don't forget, and we never forget," Macadlo said. "These are the types of things we can do to remember September 11, carry on my uncle's legacy and carry on every legacy of somebody who lost a life on September 11."

The ceremony also featured the Amherst Police and Fire Honor Guards, local religious leaders, and several musical performances.