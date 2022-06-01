Amherst man to serve six years in prison for pouring liquid cleaner in co-worker's drink, leading to ICU stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Erie County Court on Wednesday, a judge sentenced Jason Keenan, 41, of Amherst to six years in prison and four years post-release supervision for one count of first-degree attempted assault.

According to prosecutors, Keenan poured a liquid cleaner into his co-worker's drink while they were working at a restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on December 19, 2021.

Keenan pleaded guilty to the highest possible charge related to the incident in April of this year.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Keenan's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he previously pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The victim, who did not know the cleaning agent had been added to his beverage, consumed it and became ill. He went to WNY Immediate Care for help, where he was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for emergency care. Prosecutors say the victim was transported from Millard Fillmore to Buffalo General Hospital, where he spent several days in the intensive care unit.

The victim suffered a caustic injury to his throat, and has since recovered.

Keenan was charged following an Amherst Police Department investigation that included the observations of paramedics and doctors.

The sentence handed down on Wednesday is determinate, meaning Keenan's six-year term in prison cannot be shortened by factors like parole.