Amherst man sentenced to prison for predatory sexual assault of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 57-year-old Claude Tortora, formerly of Amherst, has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after engaging in acts of sexual conduct with a child.

According to the DA, between June 2013 and April 2018, Tortora engaged in acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13-years-old at a location in the Town of Amherst. Tortora was known to the victim.

The DA said Tortora, who was living in Prescott, Arizona, was apprehended in Buffalo in February 2024.

In February, Tortora was found guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until 2076.