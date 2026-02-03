Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jury finds man guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child

Erie County District Attorney's Office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 57-year-old Claude T. Tortora, formerly of Amherst, guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child.

According to the DA, between June 2013 and April 2018, Tortora engaged in acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13-years-old at a location in the Town of Amherst. Tortora was known to the victim.

The DA said in February 2024, Tortora, who was living in Prescott, Arizona, was apprehended in Buffalo to face prosecution.

Tortora is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24 and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail and a temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in effect.

