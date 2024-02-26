Amherst man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run on Losson Road in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Losson Road in Cheektowaga in January.

40-year-old Matthew Althoff of Amherst was arrested Monday morning and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting. He was arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Police said on January 15, 42-year-old Antwain Hankle was cleaning snow off his vehicle in front of his home on Losson Road when he was allegedly struck by Althoff who is also accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident.

WKBW Cars parked alongside Losson Road ended up with well over a foot of snow on top of them over the course of the weekend.

Hankle was taken to ECMC where he died.

7 News spoke with Antwain's mother, Diane Hankle, the day after the incident.

Family Photo Diane Hankle and her son Antwain Hankle

Diane said Antwain was a husband and father of three.

Family Photo Antwain Rominey Hankle's sister shared several family photos with WKBW.

When speaking with 7 News, Diane called for the driver to turn themselves in.

"We are grateful to our community members who came forward to aid in our search by providing information about the identity and location of the suspected driver and vehicle," police said in a release.