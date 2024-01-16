Cheektowaga Police: Man dead after hit-and-run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Police in Cheektowaga are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Losson Road.

Officers say 42-year-old Antwain Hankle was cleaning snow off his car on the side of the road just before 7:30 Monday night when police say he was hit by a Grey Ford Explorer. He was taken to ECMC where he died.

Police say the car continued driving westbound on Losson and north on Union Road without stopping.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has video of the crash, is asked to call Cheektowaga police right away at (716) 686-3527