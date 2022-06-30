Amherst man arrested in connection to abduction that triggered Amber Alert

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced an Amherst man has been arrested in connection to an abduction that triggered an Amber Alert earlier this month.

The Amber Alert was issued on June 11 for 10-month-old Royalty Mullen. The alert was canceled a few hours later and Royalty was found safe, but police continued to search for the suspect who was identified as 37-year-old Anthones Mullen.

Thursday, the sheriff's office announced Anthones Mullen was arrested on outstanding warrants from the abduction in Buffalo by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Mullen's mugshot due to the significant public interest in the case. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Mullen was turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and transported to the Niagara County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment, he faces the following charges:

Second-degree kidnapping

First-degree criminal contempt

Second-degree criminal contempt

Second-degree burglary

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Endangering the welfare of child

The sheriff's office said he also has several other outstanding bench warrants he will be arraigned on.