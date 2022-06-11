Amber Alert: Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for 10-month-old baby girl

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 10-month-old baby girl that was allegedly unlawfully taken by her father.

Deputies say the father's name is Anthones Mullen.

The child was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport.

Deputies say they may still be in the Lockport area.

The child was last seen wearing a shirt only and a diaper.

There is no description of what vehicle they may be in.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.

