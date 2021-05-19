Amherst High School takes on an operetta for their annual musical production

AMHERST, N.Y. {WKBW-TV} — It is not your typical High School musical production. This year Amherst High School is presenting "Strawberry Fields" a one-act operetta.

Musical director and producer of the production, Justin Pomietlarz says

"You need the absolute right cast of singers that can sing this level of of operetta work. It's not typical musical theatre. It is bonafide opera."

The production is being filmed for a virtual presentation that will be available June 11th. Tickets can be purchased at Amherstschools.org.

There are fourteen students in the orchestra and nineteen performers on stage. They will be able to perform live for their families.

Justin says "We are so excited about the live performance...the district approved us-once the protocols were allowing that to happen-it's a limited audience of a hundred people per house."

