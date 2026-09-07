Amherst community rallies around father and son critically injured in highway accident in Mississauga, Ontario

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father and son from Amherst are fighting to recover from catastrophic injuries after a highway accident in Canada left both of them with life-altering trauma, and neighbors and friends are stepping up to help.

On Aug. 11, 43-year-old Masud Biswas and his youngest son, 12-year-old Marif Biswas, were involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on Highway 403 in Mississauga, Ontario. When they stepped out onto the highway shoulder to inspect the damage and exchange insurance information, a third vehicle veered off course and slammed into one of the cars, which then struck both father and son, causing catastrophic injuries.

CTV News Toronto reports that Ontario Provincial Police said the two vehicles initially collided in the westbound lanes of the highway near Mavis Road just before 5 p.m. Masud and Marif were struck a short time later and taken to trauma centers.

Both of Masud's legs have been amputated above the knee, and he continues his recovery at ECMC. Marif, a 7th grader at Amherst Middle School, has undergone multiple surgeries as doctors work to save his legs. He remains at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

The family's next-door neighbor, Matt Higgins, and his family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover mounting medical and living expenses.

WATCH: Community rallies behind father and son critically injured in Mississauga crash

Community rallies behind father and son critically injured in Mississauga crash

"The family is dealing with unthinkable tragedy. The family breadwinner is permanently disabled and unable to work. Their youngest son has his whole life ahead of him, and he's got a lot of surgeries ahead of him too. We are just trying to do what we can to help them with their medical expenses, which are going to be monumental, and help them with their living expenses as they are going through a very difficult time," Higgins said.

Higgins said the tragedy also highlights how vulnerable motorists can be on the side of a roadway.

As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $4,500 of the $75,000 goal.

