Amherst Central School District to hold substitute job fair

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Central School District is holding a job fair to fill open positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

The event will take place on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amherst Central High School on Main Street in Amherst.

Open positions include certified and non-certified teachers, teaching assistants, laborers, nurses, food service helpers, and special education teacher aides.

Walk-in candidates with a resume are welcome between 9 a.m. and noon but substitute candidates should apply before July 27 here.