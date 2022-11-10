Amherst and West Seneca police to distribute steering wheel locks to Kia owners

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst and West Seneca police announced the departments have received steering wheel locks from Kia America.

Amherst said it received about 100 while West Seneca said it received about 24.

The distribution of the steering wheel locks comes as Kia faces a class-action lawsuit from drivers who say they have possibly been victims of the TikTok "Kia Challenge," which has led to a spike in thefts. Kia America previously released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by the challenge.

Police said the locks are intended for Kias produced between 2011 and 2022 which require a key in the ignition. Any owner who is a resident of the Amherst or West Seneca can bring their vehicle and proof of residency to the police department to receive their lock for free. The locks will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis and will be distributed until they are gone.

Last week the Erie County Sheriff's Office said it would be working with Kia America to distribute the locks as well. It is expected to release more information on its distribution when available.