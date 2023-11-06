Amherst and Lockport Police Departments launch Holiday Food Drive

BUFFALO, NY (WBKW) — You can help your neighbors have food on the table this holiday season.

The Amherst and Lockport Police Departments are hosting non-perishable food drives to benefit Feedmore WNY.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 11, you can bag up your donations, put them on your porch, and call the Amherst or Lockport police station when its ready to be picked up.

Amherst Police Department: (716) 689-1322

Lockport Police Department: (716) 433 -7700

You can also drop them off at the Amherst Police Headquarters, or 1 Locks Plaza in Lockport.

Several other organizations are also working to put food on the table for everyone this holiday season. You can learn more about those here.

