Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amherst and Lockport Police Departments launch Holiday Food Drive

Feedmore WNY Holiday Food Drive
Lockport Police Department
Amherst and Lockport Police Departments take part in Feedmore WNY Food Drive
Feedmore WNY Holiday Food Drive
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 06:36:24-05

BUFFALO, NY (WBKW) — You can help your neighbors have food on the table this holiday season.

The Amherst and Lockport Police Departments are hosting non-perishable food drives to benefit Feedmore WNY.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 11, you can bag up your donations, put them on your porch, and call the Amherst or Lockport police station when its ready to be picked up.

Amherst Police Department: (716) 689-1322
Lockport Police Department: (716) 433 -7700

You can also drop them off at the Amherst Police Headquarters, or 1 Locks Plaza in Lockport.

Several other organizations are also working to put food on the table for everyone this holiday season. You can learn more about those here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!