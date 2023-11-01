Food organizations across Western New York preparing for Thanksgiving season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A big part of the holidays is being able to enjoy a nice meal. As we turn the calendars to November, efforts are being made across Western New York to ensure that everyone has food on the table this holiday season.

At FeedMore Western New York, the preparation for Thanksgiving has already begun.

"Our goal is to make sure that come Thanksgiving, come the holiday season, they don't have to worry about where their meal will come from," Public Relations Manager Catherine Shick said. "We've actually distributed about 6,000 turkeys to our hunger relief partners."

FeedMore Western New York is sending out other items with the turkeys to put together a complete meal for everyone.

At Big Big Table Community Cafe, they will be serving meals the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day. As the cafe, their motto is "Everybody eats. Everybody gives. Everybody matters."

Their motto holds more weight during the holiday season as the cafe — with the community — has been able to build its own family.

"It's really important to us that we have a warm reliable space that community members can come have a hot cup of coffee, a bowl of soup," Board President of Big Big Table Stephanie Smith said. "We know their name. We look for them. We learn their story. Our door is wide open."

While Big Big Table will be open for the two days prior to Thanksgiving, dinner will be served down the road at Friends of Night People on Thanksgiving Day.

"Our mission is to make sure that nobody goes to bed hungry." Friends of Night Relationship Manager Patty Krehbiel said. "We're here to help the homeless, the poor, the lonely. If you're hungry, we're going to feed you."

Some of the keys to making their goals and their missions a reality is donations and volunteering. Below is a list of each organization on when you can get a Thanksgiving meal, how you can donate and how you can volunteer:

Big Big Table Community Cafe

272 Hudson St, Buffalo, NY 14201



Open Tuesday, November 21st and Wednesday, November 22nd

Pay as you can system through food donations, tasks at the cafe, or financial contributions

Volunteer for opening and closing shifts at the Cafe

Friends of Night People

394 Hudson St, Buffalo, NY 14201



Open Thanksgiving Day

Free Thanksgiving meal

Volunteer openings

Looking for donations of all food, encouraging whole grain/wheat products

For everyday necessities, looking for toiletries

FeedMore WNY is partnered with pantries and organizations in Western New York to provide meals. You find where on their website.