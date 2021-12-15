American Red Cross of WNY hosting first LGBTQIA+ blood drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross of WNY is looking to combat record-low amounts of blood supply levels with the inaugural Gay Alliance Blood Drive Wednesday.

The organization is partnering with the local non-profit Blood is Blood, an organization seeking to implement blood donation policies that are inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The drive is the first of what organizers hope to make a semi-annual event. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible. While space is limited, donors of all blood types who are feeling healthy and are eligible are encouraged to make an appointment. You can do so by clicking here or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Wednesday's drive runs from Noon - 6:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross of Western New York at 786 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, N.Y.

