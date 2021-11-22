Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards for blood donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is hoping WNYers will give blood for the holidays and is offering an incentive to do so.

Starting Monday, the Red Cross is holding a number of blood drives across the region to address a 10-year low in blood supply. According to the Red Cross, it saw a 34.7% drop in blood donors over the course of the last year in Western New York alone.

Part of that push is a call for people to not only donate blood but to make a monetary donation for Giving Tuesday on November 30.

Not only is the Red Cross asking for blood donations this week, but from Monday, November 29 to Thursday, December 16, anyone who gives will be entered in a chance at a private screening of The Matrix Resurrections. Anyone who donated blood in that timeframe will also be given a $10 Amazon e-gift card.

Below is the full list of blood drives around WNY in the next few weeks:

Allegany



Belfast

12/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave

Fillmore

12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street

Houghton

12/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 - 7330 Campground Rd

Little Genesee

12/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Bible Church - Little Genesee, 8137 Main St

Wellsville

12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S Main Street



Cattaraugus



Allegany

12/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, Community Center, 188 W Main St.

Ellicottville

12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East

Olean

12/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street 12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street



Chautauqua



Dunkirk

12/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

Fredonia

12/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., State University of New York Fredonia Williams Center, Williams Center

Lakewood

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave. 12/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave. 12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave. 12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.



Erie



Akron

12/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave

Amherst

11/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 12/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

11/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union, Student Union 11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave 12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

Derby

11/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd

East Aurora

12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.

Elma

12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Grand Island

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus, Grand Island Knights of Columbus, 1841 Whitehaven Rd

Hamburg

11/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave 12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St 12/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Lackawanna

12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave

Lancaster

12/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Safran Group, 225 Erie Street

Orchard Park

11/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, S3148 Abbott Rd.

Springville

12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda

12/4/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd



Genesee



Batavia

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., City Church, 15 Center St 12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St. 12/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St

Bergen

12/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 S Lake Ave



Niagara



Barker

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Rd

Lewiston

11/27/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St. 12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Newfane

11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave

North Tonawanda

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.

Sanborn

12/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd

Youngstown

11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.



Orleans



Kendall

11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kendall Town Hall, 1873 Kendall Rd

Medina

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 West Center Street Ext. 12/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd



Wyoming

