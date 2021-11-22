Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards for blood donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is hoping WNYers will give blood for the holidays and is offering an incentive to do so.
Starting Monday, the Red Cross is holding a number of blood drives across the region to address a 10-year low in blood supply. According to the Red Cross, it saw a 34.7% drop in blood donors over the course of the last year in Western New York alone.
Part of that push is a call for people to not only donate blood but to make a monetary donation for Giving Tuesday on November 30.
Not only is the Red Cross asking for blood donations this week, but from Monday, November 29 to Thursday, December 16, anyone who gives will be entered in a chance at a private screening of The Matrix Resurrections. Anyone who donated blood in that timeframe will also be given a $10 Amazon e-gift card.
Below is the full list of blood drives around WNY in the next few weeks:
Allegany
- Belfast
- 12/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave
- Fillmore
- 12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street
- Houghton
- 12/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 - 7330 Campground Rd
- Little Genesee
- 12/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Bible Church - Little Genesee, 8137 Main St
- Wellsville
- 12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S Main Street
Cattaraugus
- Allegany
- 12/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, Community Center, 188 W Main St.
- Ellicottville
- 12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
- Olean
- 12/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
- 12/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
Chautauqua
- Dunkirk
- 12/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue
- Fredonia
- 12/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., State University of New York Fredonia Williams Center, Williams Center
- Lakewood
- 11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 12/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
Erie
- Akron
- 12/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave
- Amherst
- 11/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 12/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- Buffalo
- 11/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union, Student Union
- 11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
- 12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
- Derby
- 11/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd
- East Aurora
- 12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.
- Elma
- 12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road
- Grand Island
- 12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus, Grand Island Knights of Columbus, 1841 Whitehaven Rd
- Hamburg
- 11/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave
- 12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St
- 12/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
- Lackawanna
- 12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave
- Lancaster
- 12/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Safran Group, 225 Erie Street
- Orchard Park
- 11/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, S3148 Abbott Rd.
- Springville
- 12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
- Tonawanda
- 12/4/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
Genesee
- Batavia
- 11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., City Church, 15 Center St
- 12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.
- 12/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St
- Bergen
- 12/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 S Lake Ave
Niagara
- Barker
- 11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Rd
- Lewiston
- 11/27/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St
- Lockport
- 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
- 12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
- Newfane
- 11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street
- Niagara Falls
- 11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave
- North Tonawanda
- 11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.
- Sanborn
- 12/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd
- Youngstown
- 11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.
Orleans
- Kendall
- 11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kendall Town Hall, 1873 Kendall Rd
- Medina
- 11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 West Center Street Ext.
- 12/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd
Wyoming
- Attica
- 12/8/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s, 22 Walnut St, AUDITORIUM
- Perry
- 12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 121 Lake St