BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a dozen volunteers with the American Red Cross of Western New York gathered to install a tribute in Buffalo as the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks approaches.

Each of the nearly 3,000 flags represents an individual life lost in the September 11th attacks. A special section is dedicated to honoring those with ties to Western New York.

WATCH: American Red Cross of Western New York installs 9/11 flag tribute ahead of 25th anniversary

American Red Cross of Western New York installs 9/11 flag tribute ahead of 25th anniversary

Nick Bond, CEO of the American Red Cross of Western New York, said the display is the organization's way of keeping the memory of that day alive.

"When 9/11 took place, you would see that phrase never forget over and over and over again," Bond said. "This is our example of us not forgetting. It's been 25 years. It's a little bit of work to do this, but it's well worth it to make sure that you know our community, our volunteers and those people impacted know that we haven't forgotten."

Volunteer Barbara Hoekstra said the tribute carries both a solemn and hopeful message.

"This is a time to honor and recognize the loss that was suffered on that day while also bringing hope. That there are people who remember and care. Care about the families, the families of everyone who passed, including people on the ground," Hoekstra said.

The tribute will remain on display for roughly the next two weeks.