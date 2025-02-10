'American bakery with a southern flair': Cake Crazy Bakery in Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WKBW)— Cake Crazy Bakery is celebrating Valentine's Day and Black History Month with special dessert items. From chocolate covered strawberries to custom cakes, this bakery has something for everyone.

"We’re American bakery with a southern flair," said Shetice Jackson, the owner of Cake Crazy Bakery. "You can't find sweet potato pie at any other bakery, or sweet potato tarts, or seven up cake pound cake, or caramel pound cake."

All throughout the month of February sweet potato pies will be half off and special Black History Month cupcakes and cookies will be for sale as well.

Additionally, you can find Cake Crazy baked goods in Super Price Shoppers, the Lexington Co-Op and Spot Coffee on Hertel Avenue.

"iIt's just a blessing," said Jackson. "I just thank God every single day for how far we've grown. I thank God for my team because without my team, I wouldn't have been able to do any of this."

The bakery is located at and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 10am. To place an online or find additional information, you can visit the Cake Crazy Bakery website.

