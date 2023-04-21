'America has to confront its racist issue': 'Pursuit of tRuth' conference in honor of Tops shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family members of the Jefferson 10 are preparing to mark one year since they lost their loved ones. 10 lives were cut short in a shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14th. 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield was one of the 10 people killed. As this somber anniversary approaches, Garnell and Raymond Whitfield are leading a conference to tackle the underlying problems behind the racially-motivated shooting.

Garnell and Raymond Whitfield give opening remarks at the 'Pursuit of tRuth' conference on Friday.

"We have to understand why this thing called supremacy is so powerful," panelist, Dr. Henry Taylor Jr., said.

The 'Pursuit of tRuth' conference is a three-day long event at SUNY Buffalo State University bringing the community together for conversations surrounding white supremacy, gun violence, and protecting against race-based hate.

Participants listened in on a panel discussion at the 'Pursuit of tRuth' conference on Friday.

"The only way change can come is through conversation," Naylani Stokes said, a Buffalo State freshman.

Stokes came with her mother, Hadeen.

Hadeen and Naylani stokes attended the 'Pursuit of tRuth' conference on Friday.

"The shooting that happened May 14th, it's not an isolated incident, it's just one of the many things that we see that's on a broader scale," Hadeen said.

She also said she brought her daughter so that she can be aware of what is happening in the Black community.

"We have to train our children we have to communicate with them at the dinner table like the speaker said and have these conversations in our home and try to prevent the next generation from doing these things," she said.

Zeneta Everhart was one of the panelists at the conference on Friday. Everhart's son, Zaire Goodman, was one of three people shot.

"That is how you eradicate hate you start with the youngest of us all," Everhart said.

Everhart said it's important these conversations are happening on a college campus because younger people need to get involved.

"We have to keep starting with them and we have to keep these conversations going," Everhart said, "America has to confront its racist issue and we have to keep talking about it, and I'm not going anywhere and obviously Garnell isn't going anywhere we're not just gonna let this go."

Stokes and her daughter hope these conversations ignite change.

"If they won't then what's the point of talking about them," Hadeen said.