Always a train enthusiast, he landed his "dream job" as an engineer on the railroad

MIDDLEPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — He had a lot of different jobs over the years, but eventually Neal Keirn landed his dream job as an engineer on the railroad. He does short runs for Genesee Valley Transportation.

Always a train enthusiast, especially during his teen years. Neal says he was forty years old before he got his engineer's license, adding "I was thrilled. Finally got a chance to do what I always wanted."

Two days a week he runs between Lockport and Brockport. His train may carry fertilizer, frozen foods or plastics. Neal says he's always lived in Middleport and he passes his neighborhood on his Eastbound run.

There is always a lot to think about when he's headed down the track, saying "How much weight we got behind us, what the track speed is, what crossings we're coming up on."

Neal still remembers his first run in January one year right after an ice storm. He says "My manager told me that was the best time of year to train. He said kid, if you make it through that you can make it through anything."