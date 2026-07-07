'Already closed this door and now it has to be reopened': Convicted murderer gets new day in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In this episode of Voices of the Voiceless, Maki and Rhiannon discuss the case of convicted murderer Charles Jones, which is back in the headlines.

Seven years ago, Jones killed his ex-girlfriend and mother, and three years ago, he pleaded guilty to the homicides.

Now, the sentence for Jones has been vacated, and he gets another day in court due to a domestic violence law.

Will he get a new trial? Will this murderer get a lesser sentence and walk free sooner than his original 40 years?

Hear from the former district attorney of Erie County at the time of the double murder, the father of Jacquitta Lee, senselessly killed by the one person she thought she got away from and Jones' sister, who 7 News interviewed back in 2019 as Maki and Rhiannon work to get some answers.

You can watch the full episode in the video player at the top of the page or on YouTube. You can also listen to and download the episode and subscribe to Voices of the Voiceless anywhere you stream podcasts.