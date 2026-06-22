BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charles Jones, who admitted to killing his girlfriend and his own mother in 2019, could face trial after an appellate court vacated his 40-year prison sentence — and prosecutors now want his guilty plea thrown out as well.

Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in 2023 as the case was about to go to trial and he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

But an appellate court ruled earlier this month that Jones should never have been allowed to waive his right to a domestic violence hearing when he agreed to the plea. Jones' attorneys say he was abused by his mother as a child, and the hearing could have led to a lesser sentence.

Prosecutors said Monday they plan to file a motion asking the judge to throw out the 2023 plea as well, which could send the case to trial.

Curtis Lee, the father of Jones' 25-year-old girlfriend Jacquetta, was in court Monday. He said the renewed legal proceedings have been painful.

"We shouldn't have to, have to suffer twice.... for a crime that's already been accounted for," Lee said.

WATCH: Man who admitted to killing girlfriend and mother could face trial after sentence vacated

Man who admitted to killing girlfriend and mother could face trial after sentence vacated

Despite the difficulty, Lee said he supports the district attorney's decision to seek to vacate the plea.

"I think it's fair because he's changing his call with Charles Jones and so, therefore, it would be fair for us to have to change ours and I totally agree with the DA's office," Lee said.

Still, Lee said the prospect of a trial reopens wounds he hoped were behind him.

"I'm not happy with it because again it's like opening up wounds and we thought we were past this," Lee said.

Former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the appellate court's ruling on domestic violence hearings could have far-reaching consequences beyond this case.

"There are probably numerous people across the state over the years that have waived their right to a hearing. Under this statute now, the Court of Appeals has ruled that you can't waive your right to that hearing. So, anyone who has done so — and I have no idea how many there are — they now have the opportunity now to come back and revisit their sentence," Flynn said.

Jones remains behind bars. His next court date is July 6.

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