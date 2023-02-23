Alleyway Theatre constructs it's largest set ever for a world premier play

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — At two stories high and sprawling wall to wall this is the largest set ever built in the Alleyway Theatre's forty year history. The play is the world premier of The Aleph Complex by Deborah Yarchun.

The show was directed by Robyn Lee Horn and she says "It's funny and quirky, it's been a delight to work on." The massive set designed by Lynne Koscielniak was built by Alleyway's Production Manager/Tech Director Emma Schimminger.

Emma says "Everybody is just in awe when they walk in". She points out that the set is more than just a backdrop for the actors, "It also is a character in the show, just because of the size of it, and also some of the special things that have been called upon to happen because of the story."

The story revolves around Nicky who's "anxiety manifests as a storm of sound." Director Horn says "So we have this incredible soundscape and lighting design that sort of lights up what's happening inside the characters."

The Aleph Complex on stage at the Alleyway Theatre through March 4th. Tickets and info available at their website.