Allentown launches cigarette butt recycling program to clean up Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new initiative is underway in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood aimed at collecting and recycling cigarette butts along Allen Street.

The Allentown Association and Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski announced the program, which places 48 clearly marked collection receptacles along the entire length of Allen Street from Main to Wadsworth. The initiative is funded through a $10,000 grant from Keep America Beautiful.

The receptacles ask smokers to deposit cigarette butts into the containers instead of throwing them on the ground. Patty MacDonald, Allentown Association Beautification Committee chair, said the program addresses a persistent neighborhood issue.

"It's very off-putting when people come into Allentown, and they have to wade through ankle-deep cigarette butts to get into a restaurant. That is really off-putting, and when people are just window shopping and everything, it really does destroy the ambience to have cigarette butts everywhere," MacDonald said.

Nowakowski said the receptacles also address a safety concern with how smokers dispose of tobacco materials.

"Putting a cigarette butt on the ground, not appropriate. Throwing it in the garbage can, also not appropriate because it could lead to it being flammable. So, to have receptacles that are also safe as well for those butts to go into — not only does it keep Allen Street clean, but it also keeps it safe when people are disposing of tobacco materials," Nowakowski said.

Each receptacle holds a sealed pouch to contain the cigarette butts. Once full, the pouches will be collected and sent to TerraCycle for recycling.