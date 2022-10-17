Allentown fashion designer's work highlighted at New York Fashion Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every fashion designer dreams to have their work modeled on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

For Novi Paluch, who owns Sasmita Batik on Allen Street in Buffalo, that dream became a reality when organizers reached out to her.

WKBW Novi Paluch shows off one of her designs.

"They're looking for something different," she explained. "Different design with different fabric."

Paluch is originally from Indonesia. She started her career as a stock trader there, but found her way to Buffalo when she got married. It's here where her passion for fashion took off.

"Being a stock trader is really cool, but being a fashion designer is more fun," she said with a laugh.

She's always been a sketcher, but once she started focusing on her designs full-time, she was able to hire 12 employees in Indonesia, and turn her sketches into reality. She sends 10% of her sales from Sasmita Batik back to her home country. Much of the money is used to educate those in need.

"Small thing really make it happen for Indonesia [sic] especially for education. It's very important," she said.

During Fashion Week in September, models walked the runway with Paluch's designs on full display. One of her dresses gives the appearance of having wings - which she says came from her inspiration.

Steve Deisig Novi Paluch dress featured at NY Fashion Week

"When I was little I got bullied a lot. I always talked to myself - please angel, give me something to bring me high and show them someday I can fly like an angel," she explained. "When I see this one I'm so proud."

She says she hopes her journey inspires others to follow their dreams.

"Don't give up. It's possible. Everything is possible," she said,.

