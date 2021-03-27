Allentown Art Festival canceled for second year in a row

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allentown Art Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Organizers made the announcement the festival's website and Facebook page Saturday.

In a statement from the festival's president, NYS COVID-19 restrictions and the concern for the health and safety of all involved were listed as reasons for the cancellation.

It is with great sadness, that we must announce the cancellation of the 2021 Allentown Art Festival. This was a heartbreaking decision to make.



Although we have been preparing to hold the show this year, the Covid restrictions on large group gatherings and our concern for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and vendors prevents the return of our event this year.



We look forward to a magnificent return next year. See you in our beautiful Allentown neighborhood in June of 2022. - Rita Harrington Lippman, President Allentown Art Festival

The 65th Allentown Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12, 2022.