Allen Street in Buffalo to be closed between Delaware and Elmwood through mid-summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that a popular block of Allen Street will be shut down to cars for part of the summer as the Department of Public Works moves into Phase II of the Allen Street Complete project.

Phase I of the project lasted from March 2019 to October 2020 and involved widening the street, installing new underground utilities and adding elevated parking spots from Main Street to Delaware Avenue.

Phase II will shut down Allen Street from Delaware Avenue to Elmwood Avenue to vehicular traffic. Construction has already started on the block, with workers installing a new water line and telecommunication cables. Once those utilities have been installed, construction will begin on the street bed and sidewalks. New lighting and other features will also be installed.

Throughout construction, sidewalks will close as needed to accommodate work, but will otherwise be open. Businesses are also able to remain open.

Irving Place and Park Street (north and south of Allen) will convert from one-way streets to two-way streets during construction to allow people living in the neighborhood to get around in their vehicles.

After Phase II is finished, construction will eventually move on to final remaining section of Allen Street, from Elmwood Avenue to Wadsworth Street.

The city says the Allen Street Complete project should be wrapped up by the end of 2022.