Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— February is "All About Engineering Month!" at the Buffalo Museum of Science and the museum is offering a month-long celebration of innovation.

"It's a really interesting field of science," said Gary Siddall, the Buffalo Museum of Science CEO. "We've taken our stage shows, our demonstrations, our story hours, and we've enriched those those events and programs with science behind engineering."

Visitors of all ages will experience the power of engineering through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and activities designed to ignite creativity and problem-solving skills.

For National Engineers Week the museum will have an acrobatic science show all about Newton's laws of motion.

Whether you’re a student aspiring to be an engineer or just curious about how things work, All About Engineering Month is an opportunity to explore the many ways engineering shapes our world. There’s something for everyone, with new activities each week throughout February!

You can find additional information on upcoming events on the Buffalo Museum of Science website.

