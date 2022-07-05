Akron's Octagon House preparing to reopen to the public July 17th

AKRON, NY (WKBW-TV) — After two years of being closed, the Rich-Twinn Octagon House in Akron will reopen July 17th for self guided tours. It was a combination of COVID and some much needed repairs that needed to be done that kept the historic homestead shuttered for a while.

The eight-sided home was built around 1850 according to the Director Kate Stapleton-Parzych when Orson Fowler started the "octagon house fad." She says "He thought if you lived in a round house you would be living in a perfect space."

The house is filled with period furniture including a melodion, a piano-like instrument. Kate says many of the pieces have been donated. Some of the rooms are oddly shaped and several are triangular.

Kate grew up in Akron and says her father headed up the restoration of the house when the Newstead Historical Society bought the house from the last owner in 1980. She says "Everybody loves this place because it's so unique, it's always been the place at the top of the street."

The Rich-Twinn Octagon House is at 145 Main St, Akron, NY 14001 you can find more information about their hours at their website and Facebook page.