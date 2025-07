ALABAMA, NY (WKBW) — One man is dead following a crash in Genesee County.

Sheriff's deputies say the driver of a BMW lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another car along Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Alabama Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the BMW veered off the road, hit a tree and then landed on its roof.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the driver, 36 year old Justin Blasko of Akron, died at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.