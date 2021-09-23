Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Akron High School to shift to remote learning Monday after COVID-19 spike

The district says more than 175 students are in quarantine, after 17 high schoolers test positive for COVID-19
items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Akron Central School District.
akron schools.jpg
Posted at 5:28 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 05:28:39-04

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Akron Central School District is closing its High School next week, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the building.

Students will learn in-person Thursday, their final day in the building for 11 days. The high school will be closed Friday for a Superintendent Conference Day, before making the shift to full online learning for all high school students Monday, September 27th. For now, students are scheduled to return on Monday, October 4th.

This move comes as a recommendation from the Erie County Health Department to help stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the district, 17 high schoolers across 13 classes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days, and more than 175 are in quarantine.

The district says elementary and middle school students will attend classes as usual. In a letter, Superintendent Patrick McCabe says, "We will continue to monitor the infection rate in those buildings and work with the ECDOH to determine if further school closures are necessary."

You can find the full letters from the Akron superintendent and the county executive here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!