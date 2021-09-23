Akron High School to shift to remote learning Monday after COVID-19 spike

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Akron Central School District is closing its High School next week, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the building.

Students will learn in-person Thursday, their final day in the building for 11 days. The high school will be closed Friday for a Superintendent Conference Day, before making the shift to full online learning for all high school students Monday, September 27th. For now, students are scheduled to return on Monday, October 4th.

This move comes as a recommendation from the Erie County Health Department to help stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the district, 17 high schoolers across 13 classes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days, and more than 175 are in quarantine.

The district says elementary and middle school students will attend classes as usual. In a letter, Superintendent Patrick McCabe says, "We will continue to monitor the infection rate in those buildings and work with the ECDOH to determine if further school closures are necessary."

You can find the full letters from the Akron superintendent and the county executive here.