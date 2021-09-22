108 students in quarantine in Akron Central School District due to over 20 positive COVID-19 cases

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patrick D. McCabe, Superintendent of the Akron Central School District, tells 7 Eyewitness News 108 students in are in quarantine due to between 24 and 26 positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
According to McCabe, of the positive COVID-19 cases 17 are high school students with six on the JV football team. The team is now on pause. He also said one elementary classroom will have to transition to virtual learning.
This was unanticipated…we all were aware of the Delta variant. However it certainly came much faster than, I think, anyone could have anticipated.
- Patrick D. McCabe, superintendent of Akron Central School District