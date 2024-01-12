AKG Art Museum presenting exhibit to honor Buffalo mass Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year on May 14th, 2022, ten individuals that were a part of Buffalo's Black community were shot and killed at a local TOPS.

The shooting has since created dialogue regarding racism and segregation in Western New York.

To honor the lives that were lost, the AKG Art Museum announced a new exhibition by the name of Before and After Again.

It will be comprised of several works from local artists Julia Bottoms, Tiffany Gaines and Jillian Hanesworth.

Hanesworth was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for her work with the Buffalo Bills on the "Choose Love" music video.

“Helping the community heal while addressing the very real systemic issues our community lives with is the most important responsibility an artist can face” said Jillian Hanesworth.

The exhibition will give artists the opportunity to showcase their emotions regarding the shooting as well as their own sentiments along with the sentiments of the community overall.

“There is nothing that could ever reconcile the immense tragedy and loss faced by our community, but art is powerful in that it offers space for reflection, healing, and contemplation,” said Tiffany Gaines.

Julia Bottoms says that art helps showcase both the good and bad and aims to do that in her work.

“I believe this project can hold room for a community in mourning, while simultaneously searching for joy in the memory of those lost,” stated Bottoms.

Before and After will be free of charge and on view at Buffalo AKG’s M&T Bank Gallery from March 8 to September 30, 2024.

