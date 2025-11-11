CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — I spoke with some Buffalo Bills fans on Monday who had just landed back in Buffalo from Miami. They told me that anticipated travel trouble during the government shutdown didn't impact them.

"Not as bad as I expected," said Scott Winterburn, of Frewsburg.

"It was a little chaotic getting through the baggage claim," said Kati Carcaterro. "Slower than usual, but other than that, pretty good."

While these travelers didn't see lines or delays during their travels, for others, the journey hasn't been as smooth.

After cancelled flights, travelers pay $1,300 for rental car back to Buffalo

7 News editor Mel Hidy and her boyfriend, Austin, were supposed to fly back to Buffalo on Sunday from Fort Lauderdale.

"It kept getting delayed, delayed, delayed until it was cancelled," explained Hidy.

They were booked on a flight from Orlando to Buffalo on Monday morning. So they waited two hours in line to rent a car, for around $150, and drive from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando.

"There were so many Bills fans there doing the same thing," she said.

They arrived in Orlando around 2 a.m. on Monday and stayed in a hotel. Hidy said they got to the airport around 8 a.m., only to learn this flight had been cancelled. Hidy said other flights back to Buffalo had multiple stops, so they decided to rent a car and make the long drive.

"We paid $1,300 to drive back to Buffalo from Orlando," she said.

Rental companies at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday had no lines. One representative said there are plenty of cars available.

It's important to note that the price on a third-party website might not reflect the price of the car rental.