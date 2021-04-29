After a 4 million dollar makeover the Historic Lockport Palace Theatre is set to open Saturday

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — The ninety-six year old Historic Lockport Palace Theatre has never looked better after it's four million dollar makeover. Ellen Schratz and her husband Jeff began the non-profit organization that took on the once dilapidated theatre a couple decades ago.

Ellen Schratz says "Over the years we just crept along, we got a digital projector, we fixed the roof, we fixed the dressing rooms."

With the COVID shutdowns, the work just continued and according to Executive Director Chris Parada it was all worth it. He says "We took the opportunity during COVID to get these renovations done so we wouldn't have to close again."

The Palace now features newly restored paint including the murals on the ceiling. There are new seats and carpeting as well as state of the art rigging backstage and a newly expanded orchestra pit. The lobby and snack bar have been updated.

The theatre opens to public on Saturday May 1st with a special gala called "Dazzling Through The Decades". There are tickets still available. Information about the event can be found at the Lockport Palace Website.

According to Ellen Schratz people need to see it for themselves, adding "It way surpasses my vision-It's just spectacular-I don't really have the words to explain how wonderful it is."