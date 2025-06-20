After 677 days at the shelter, Kane the pit bull finds his forever home

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WKBW)— After nearly two years in a kennel, Kane, a seven-year-old pit bull mix, has finally been adopted from the Niagara County SPCA.

The dog, who spent 677 days at the shelter, found his forever family just one day after being featured in the SPCA’s “Sponsor a Kennel” campaign.

Tamera Siracuse and her son Donald visited the shelter after seeing Kane’s story online. The timing couldn’t have been more meaningful because they had just lost their beloved rescue dog, Roxy, a week earlier.

“We would rather rescue,” Donald said. “We’re rescue people. Just simple people who want to give a dog in need a good home."

The bond was immediate. Kane, known by shelter staff as affectionate and easygoing, quickly made himself at home.

“We talked about it, and we decided that Roxy would probably want us to give another dog the same home,” Tamera said, tearing up. “Kane is a wonderful, beautiful boy.”

The SPCA’s “Sponsor a Kennel” program helps spotlight long-term residents like Kane by funding their care, creating social media content, and giving them more visibility for adoption.

“Kane was a wonderful dog. He was very personable, and he was a shelter favorite,” said Liz Marshall, business development and community relations specialist for the SPCA.

“When you have any animal here for so long, the staff and volunteers form a special bond.”

That bond was bittersweet on adoption day, but joyful, too. Kane’s new family says he’s already helping them heal.

“He’s definitely filled the void that was left by our previous dog,” Donald said.

You can find additional information on how to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer on the Niagara SPCA website.