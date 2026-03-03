'Affecting all the residents': Elected Officials respond to potential changes to NYS's climate law

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul said there could be changes coming to the state's climate laws amid affordability concerns. Now, both sides of the aisle are weighing in on her comments.

"I don't think it's a surprise to anybody that affordability, when it comes to energy costs, is a real issue right now," Hochul said at the end of February. "I'm not going to telegraph what we're talking about in our negotiations, but I think everybody knows that we have a real problem on our hands."

Tuesday, both political major parties responded to those comments and a NYSERDA memo detailing just how much more it would cost consumers if the climate law were fully enacted.

It found the state's climate plan will cost upstate households in excess of $4,000 a year, and it also expects a nearly 50% increase in utility costs for commercial businesses.

Tuesday, Democrats held a press conference over Zoom about the memo.

"It's not the climate law that's driving high utility prices, it's natural gas prices," Democratic State Senator Pete Karckham said.

"Hochul has failed to implement our climate law for years. How could it be what's responsible for our rising energy costs?" New York Policy Advocate for Earthjustice Liz Moran said.

Later in the day, Tuesday, several Republicans in the state assembly joined together in Lancaster for a press conference of their own.

WKBW This poster outlines the GOP's proposed solution to the affordability problem.

"The state is finally admitting the situation is only going to get worse," Minority Leader, Assemblyman Ed Ra, said.

"We told them exactly what was going to happen, which is happening right now and getting worse," Assemblyman David DiPietro said.

The GOP also announced they have proposed a solution to the affordability problem, offering $400 rebate checks, a reduction to utility costs, and a complete elimination of clean energy mandates.

"We stand here today facing a crisis that did not have to happen," Assemblyman Patrick Chludzinski said.

