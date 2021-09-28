Adventurer stops in Buffalo this week on cross-country canoe trip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A taste of adventure is making it’s way to Buffalo this week, as Lake Erie gets a visit from a unique traveler. That’s the trip Neal Moore is making from Oregon to New York City, crossing 22 states along the way.

“To explore how rivers, people and communities connect, in search of that which unites us as a nation,” Moore said. “To applaud America, our differences and our commonalities from the West Coast to the Statue of Liberty.”

It all started in February 2020 with the goal of listening, documenting and celebrating America. He is 19 months and 7,000 miles into a 22-month, 7,500-mile journey across America.

Neal will be in Buffalo for two days and will continue his journey on the Erie Canal.

Neal began this journey February 9, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon, at the confluence of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean. Paddling east, he had to portage across the continental divide just like Lewis and Clark.

Over the course of his journey, he will paddle 22 rivers and traverse 22 states, hence his website, found here. Moore’s schedule is to arrive at Lady Liberty on December 14. The map depicting Neal’s 7,500-mile cross country journey can be found here.

Follow his Instagram here.