Adults accused of hosting 'booze-fueled' parties for minors plead guilty

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Gary Sullo and Jessica Long have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to incidents occurring at Sullo's home in Lewiston from 2016 through 2018.

7 News told you about the adults accused of providing liquor, marijuana, and controlled substances to teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 in December 2018. A tip led New York State Police to Sullo and his 17-year-old son. The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree rape and sexual abuse involving multiple 15 and 16 year old girls. A source told 7 News at the time that "multiple" alleged sex abuse incidents took place inside the Lewiston home.

According to the district attorney's office, Sullo plead guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and Long plead guilty to one count of unlawfully dealing with a child.

"By pleading guilty to two class 'A' misdemeanors, the highest charges against him, Sullo is subject to the same punishment that he would have been had he been found guilty of all counts after trial. My office has been clear throughout these proceedings that we would not offer the defendant any reduction. We have also been clear that we believe that jail time is appropriate in this case given the ultimate outcome of the actions of Sullo and his codefendants. Ms. Long was only charged in a single incident and also plead guilty to the top charge against her. She too is subject to the same punishment as if she had been found guilty of all charges after trial," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.