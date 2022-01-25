"Adopt A House" program launches for LoveJoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From patching holes to roof repairs, those little projects can be tough to do on your own and expensive.

The Matt Urban Center wants to take those projects off the plates of people in Buffalo's Lovejoy District with their The Adopt a House Pilot Program. It aims to provide small repairs and interventions that improve the health, safety and wellness of homeowners, their families and the surrounding community.

This pilot program is currently available to Lovejoy District residents within the City of Buffalo. The program is available to low to moderate homeowners of one and two-family structures.

"We're hoping that by taking on some of these smaller projects and being able to fix them for people, that that allows them to be more comfortable and more happy in their homes," said Christina Lincoln, Housing Rehab Program Manager.

Homeowners will be awarded this spring. Applications will be reviewed for completion and awarded based on income eligibility, project proposal and available funding. Awarded applicants will be required to pay a $75.00 fee and the pilot program aims to complete awarded projects through the summer and fall of 2022.

To apply, submit a completed application and applicable supporting documentation to the address below. You can also pick them up in their lobby. Applications are due by 4:30pm on Friday, February 18, 2022. Late and incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

Contact the Matt Urban Center at 716-893-7222 x222 or email clincoln@urbanctr.org for more information.