Additional $1 million pledged towards new West Side Bazaar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) announced an additional $1 million has been pledged towards the new West Side Bazaar location.

The bazaar is run by WEDI and is currently located at 25 Grant Street in Buffalo, plans were announced in August to move and expand it at 1432 Niagara Street. A $7.5 million capital campaign "Building Community, Building Opportunity, Building the New West Side Bazaar" was also announced.

According to WEDI, the additional $1 million has been pledged in recent weeks from three major donors and several additional donors. The John R. Oishei Foundation has pledged $500,000, M&T Bank has pledged $350,000 and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has pledged $100,000.

WEDI said the additional $1 million puts the capital campaign past the halfway mark at $4.5 million.

We aim for equity by supporting disadvantaged, enthusiastic entrepreneurs as they build toward their own establishments and realize financial security. We do that through our incubator, the West Side Bazaar, and our associated economic development program. I’m grateful that Buffalo’s venerable institutions, M&T Bank, The John R. Oishei Foundation, and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo have chosen to support the Bazaar. It’s a vote of confidence and recognition of our shared values and goals -- to nurture a thriving and equitable Western New York. - WEDI Executive Director Carolynn Welch

The bazaar's current location is at 3,200 square feet, compared to the new location at 16,000 square feet. "The move will accommodate the explosive growth the Bazaar has experienced as evidenced by a waitlist of 120 businesses, and the difficulty of finding a seat at lunchtime," WEDI said in a release.

The bazaar is currently bouncing back after a burglary the day before Small Business Saturday. If you would like to support you can find more information here.