Add a little Buffa-love to your home with a Buffa-Blo blow up

Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 29, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been about a year since a father-son team from Clarence started selling blow-up buffaloes that double as lawn decorations. Since then, they've added another size for the outdoors and an even smaller buffalo for inside.

Chris and Brendan Cimerman created the "Buffa-Blo" products after Brendan came up with the idea driving by the buffalo statues on the 190 every day. The blow-up, light-up buffaloes sit on your lawn and the smaller versions can go inside - and even plug into a USB.

Over the past year, the duo has shipped buffaloes across the country to 45 states. Brendan says the reaction they've gotten and the demand for the buffaloes has been great.

"It has skyrocketed. More than we expected," he said. "People all over the country to be honest with you it seems like. Everybody somehow has told somebody who is from Buffalo hey can I order this to Florida, California, Texas and we're like wow this is great!"

You can check out the Buffa-Blo products here.

