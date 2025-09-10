Actress and Williamsville native Wendie Malick to be inducted into Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A familiar face with Western New York roots is being honored for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Williamsville native Wendie Malick will be inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night in the Arts in Broadcasting category. The ceremony takes place at Samuel's Grande Manor.

Malick is an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress who starred in the sitcoms "Dream On," "Just Shoot Me," and "Hot in Cleveland." She's currently appearing in "Shrinking" on Apple TV, playing the love interest of Harrison Ford.

I spoke with Malick about her induction and the impact growing up in Western New York had on her career.

"I am so grateful, it was a wonderful place to grow up, I'm glad I got to explore, but I always go back," Malick said. "And growing up there you develop a wonderful sense of humor. And I'm so grateful for that. Because it's really given me my career."

